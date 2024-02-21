FARMS AND LAND IN FARMS – 2023



ARIZONA

The number of farms and ranches in Arizona in 2023 totaled 16,400, down 300 farms or 2 percent from the 2022 estimate. Total land in

farms in Arizona, at 25.0 million acres, declined 2 percent from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 1,524 acres, compared

with 1,527 acres the previous year.

COLORADO

The number of farms and ranches in Colorado in 2023 totaled 35,900, down 200 operations from the 2022 estimate. Total land in farms

in Colorado, at 30.0 million acres, declined less than 1 percent from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 836 acres, compared

with 837 acres the previous year.

MONTANA

The number of farms and ranches in Montana in 2023 totaled 24,300, unchanged from the 2022 estimate. Total land in farms in Montana,

at 57.6 million acres, was also unchanged from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 2,370 acres, compared with 2,370 acres

the previous year.

NEW MEXICO

The number of farms and ranches in New Mexico in 2023 totaled 20,900, unchanged from the 2022 estimate. Total land in farms in

New Mexico, at 39.1 million acres, was also unchanged from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 1,871 acres, compared

with 1,871 acres the previous year.

UTAH

The number of farms and ranches in Utah in 2023 totaled 17,400, unchanged from the 2022 estimate. Total land in farms in Utah, at

10.5 million acres, was also unchanged from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 603 acres, compared with 603 acres the

previous year.

WYOMING

The number of farms and ranches in Wyoming in 2023 totaled 10,500, unchanged from the 2022 estimate. Total land in farms in

Wyoming, at 28.8 million acres, was also unchanged from the 2022 estimate. The average size of farm was 2,743 acres, compared with

2,743 acres the previous year.

UNITED STATES

The number of farms in the United States for 2023 is estimated at 1,894,950, down 5,700 farms from 2022. The number of farms

decreased in all sales classes except the $1,000,000 or more sales class. In 2023, 48.3 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales

and 79.0 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. In 2023, 9.7 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.

Total land in farms, at 878,560,000 acres, decreased 1,100,000 acres from 2022. The biggest change for 2023 is that producers in Sales

Class $1,000,000 or more operated 14,160,000 more acres than in 2022. In 2023, 26.2 percent of all farmland was operated by farms

with less than $100,000 in sales, while 49.8 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.

The average farm size for 2023 is 464 acres, up from 463 acres the previous year. USDA’s definition of a farm is “any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the year.” Government payments are included in sales. Ranches, institutional farms, experimental and research farms, and Indian Reservations are included as farms. Places with the entire acreage enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Wetlands Reserve Program (WRP), and other government conservation programs are counted as farms.

The definition of a farm was first established in 1850 and has changed nine times since. The current definition was first used for the 1974 Census.

Land in farms consists of agricultural land used for crops, pasture, or grazing. Also included is woodland and wasteland not actually under cultivation or used for pasture or grazing, provided it was part of the farm operator’s total operation. Land in farms includes acres in CRP, WRP, and other government conservation programs. Land in farms includes land owned and operated as well as land rented from others. Land used rent-free is included as land rented from others. All grazing land, except land used under government permits on a per-head basis, is included as land in farms provided it was part of a farm or ranch. Land under the exclusive use of a grazing association is reported by the grazing association and included as land in farms. All land in American Indian reservations used for growing crops or grazing livestock is included as land in farms. Land in reservations not reported by individual American Indians or non-Native Americans is reported in the name of the cooperative group that used the land. In many instances, the entire American Indian reservation is reported as one farm.

Economic sales classes are based on the gross value of agricultural products sold. Government program payments are also included.

Point Farms are places that did not have $1,000 of reported sales for the year, but had sufficient crops and livestock to normally have sales of $1,000 or more.

