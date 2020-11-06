FAS: China corn imports to increase
The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service has increased its forecast for China’s corn imports for marketing year 2020-2021 from 7 million metric tons (MMT) to 22 MMT.
The jump is attributed to depleted stocks and high domestic prices.
See the full report here: https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=China%27s%20Corn%20Imports%20Estimated%20to%20Hit%2022%20Million%20Metric%20Tons_Beijing_China%20-%20Peoples%20Republic%20of_10-29-2020
–The Hagstrom Report
