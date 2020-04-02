FAS: China eases imports of U.S. beef
In accordance with the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement, China has implemented a number of changes to the scope and process of exporting U.S. beef and beef products to China, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report.
“Key changes include an expanded scope of products, removal of the 30-month age limit for cattle, new Maximum Residue Limit standards, and the use of the Public Health Information System for transmitting export documents,” FAS said.
–The Hagstrom Report
