FAS: China to raise pork, orange juice tariffs, lower others
China’s State Council Tariff Commission has announced that its 2022 annual tariff adjustment plan will tentatively increase the rates for certain pork and orange juice products to or below the established Most Favored Nation rate, and lower the tariff rates for multiple wood and fishery products, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service has reported.
–The Hagstrom Report
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship deadline: Feb. 19
In 2016, a scholarship program was established by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation was formed to support the long-term viability of the South Dakota beef Industry by promoting the nutritional…