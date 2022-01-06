 FAS: China to raise pork, orange juice tariffs, lower others | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

FAS: China to raise pork, orange juice tariffs, lower others

News News |

China’s State Council Tariff Commission has announced that its 2022 annual tariff adjustment plan will tentatively increase the rates for certain pork and orange juice products to or below the established Most Favored Nation rate, and lower the tariff rates for multiple wood and fishery products, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service has reported.

–The Hagstrom Report

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more