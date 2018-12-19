FAS: Japan to lower duties on beef from Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which begins December 30, Japan will lower duties on imported beef from CPTPP members including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report issued today. On the same date, Japan will also revise the special safeguard mechanism for countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement as well as increase support for domestic beef producers under the "Marukin" program, FAS said.

–The Hagstrom Report