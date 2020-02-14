FAS: Mexico to require new labels for calories, sodium, sugar, saturated fats

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service issued a report today to inform U.S. processed foods and non-alcoholic beverage companies interested in the Mexican market about the new “Front of Pack Warning Signs” labeling that will be applied to high-calorie products and those that include high amounts of sugar, sodium, or saturated fats.

“So far, there is no specific date when the new labeling will be applied,” FAS said.

“The changes comply with reforms to various articles of the General Health Law in terms of overweight, obesity, and labeling of processed foods and non-alcoholic beverages,” FAS said. “The opinion received 6,000 comments from the food and beverage industry from Mexico and partnering countries, analyzed by a commission comprising members of the Mexican Health Ministry and the Economy Ministry.”

This is the first standard approved by the administration of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, FAS said.