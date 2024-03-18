TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/09/2024

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 82 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,576

10 Registered Open Heifers avg. $3,400



This was the 53rd Annual sale for Fast-Dohrman-Strommen families. Angus cattle with a little extra growth and power plus plenty of calving ease.



Lot 35, Fast Renew 321, February 9, 2023 son of SAV Renew 8132 x MGR Treasure to Darrell Howard, Dunn Center, ND for $29,000.



Lot 42, Strommen Renew 398, February 24, 2023 son of SAV Renew 8132 x Jindra Double Vision to Darrell Howard, Dunn Center, ND at $16,000.



Lot 84, DCC Growth Fund 314, February 18, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x VAR Tundra 724 to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND for $15,000



Lot 55, DCC Stellar 303, February 11, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x HA Cowboy Up CU 804 to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND for $12,000.



Four bulls sold at $10,000 each:

Lot 57, DCC Man In Black 319, February 19, 2023 son of LAR Man In Black to ND buyer.

Lot 58, DCC Man In Black 306, February 14, 2023 son of LAR Man In Black to Ken Hanson, Fruitdale, SD.

Lot 59, DCC Man In Black 332, February 25, 2023 son of LAR Man In Black to Hank Bloom, Taylor, ND.

Lot 64, DCC Outrider 304, February 11, 2023 son of HA Outrider 9672 to Ryan Rebel, Taylor, ND.

Darrell Howard, repeat bull buyer at the Fast-Dohrman-Strommen sale.

Jeremy Strommen, Richard Fast, Seth Weishaar and LJ Dohrman at the Fast-Dohrman-Strommen Angus bull sale.