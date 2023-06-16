Father’s Day: The Bitter and the Sweet

June 14, 2002, life changed forever for my mother, my siblings, my grandparents, uncles, myself, and another generation yet to be born. June 14 was the day of Daddy’s accident.

We surmise that a deer jumped out in front of the four wheeler as he was driving back to the house after working on a water line project that evening. No one saw it happen, but when my brother came over the hill moments later the four wheeler was upside down and dad was lying in the road, quickly losing consciousness.

Eight days later, on June 22, after multiple surgeries to try to stop the bleeding in his brain, he passed away. Father’s Day always falls right smack in the middle of these anniversaries. It’s a gut punch of grief to celebrate a day, that since 2002, holds memories of standing in an ICU room, watching monitors, watching my father’s chest move up and down, holding his hand, seeing the bandages that covered his head, the wires and tubes and white sheets.

Dad loved family gatherings and celebrations. One of the last conversations I had with him was about how he was hoping to celebrate Father’s Day that year, with all of us there. Grandpa and grandma, Uncle Jerry, my husband and our six month old son and I, my siblings. He was planning to cook steak. Ribeye. It was his favorite. The joy and pleasure of his plans and anticipation are still tangible in my memory.

That Father’s Day, we were all there, all of us, together. Everyone dad had planned to have out to the farm was there at the hospital that day. Even more of our extended family had gathered: aunts and uncles, cousins, some from close and some from farther; all joined us there. Friends, too, joined us. There was quite a crowd of us in the waiting room. I’m sure we ate something, but I have no memory of that. It was Intensive Care, so we took turns being in dad’s room; we couldn’t all crowd in at once.

“Well, Dad, you got your wish,” I thought. “We’re all here.”

I don’t know how much dad was aware that day. He was in a coma. But I think he knew. When my mother held his hand, his heart rate increased a little.

When it was my turn to sit beside his bed, he squeezed my hand.

One. Last. Time.

From the memory of that last Father’s Day with my dad, memory spirals around through the years. I’m reminded of how much he gave me, gave each of us children, in DNA, in love, in teaching, in life. I think of the stories he told, the books he read and re-read, the tractor driving lessons and math lessons and history lessons, the plant ID coaching, the hunting and fishing and butchering and tree planting and cooking and working together; summer and winter and seed time and harvest. I can almost hear his voice, see his blue eyes twinkle with his broad smile, almost feel his strong hands and his arms around me. I wish my children and their cousins had known him as their grandpa, something that I know he was looking forward to. I know how blessed I was with such a good dad; I know how much I have lost.

Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! I love you.