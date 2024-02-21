Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/12/2024

Location: At the ranch, Ree Heights, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

52 Yearling Hereford bulls avg. $6,020

40 Two Year Old Hereford bulls avg. $5,937

12 Yearling Hereford registered heifers avg. $4,041

3 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,416

75 F1 Yearling Baldy Heifers avg. $2,360

The Fawcett name is very well recognized for raising excellent Hereford cattle and this years sale offering is no exception. These cattle will excel in the pasture, feedlot and do well in the showring. They are backed by a great family with their customer in mind.



Top Yearling Bulls:

Lot 24, ECR 173 Endure 3169, Mar. 4, 2023 son of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x UPS Undisputed ET to Nathan Posey , Wayne, OK for $11,500.



Lot 19, ECR 173 Endure 3342, Mar. 19, 2023 son of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x CL 1 Domino 394A to Dan Hight, White River, SD for $11,000.



Lot 32, ECR 238 Fortified 3162, Mar. 1, 2023 son of NJW 84B Fortified 238F x CL 1 Domino 394A to Eggers Southview Farms, Sioux Falls, SD for $9,500.



Lot 36, ECR 901 Endure 3203, Mar. 4, 2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 901G ET x NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET to Irwin Livestock Company, Douglas, WY for $9,500.



Top Two Year Old Bull:

Lot 109, ECR 0136 Domino 2503, Apr. 11, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 0136H x CL 1 Domino 860U to Scott Herefords, Howes, SD for $9,500.



Top Registered Heifer:

Lot 13, ECR 5707 Miss Diamond 3188, Mar. 2, 2023 daughter of BK Hesston 5707H x NJW 84B 10W Journey 53D to Tate Kotalik, Yankton, SD for $5,250.



The F1 baldy open yearling heifers are some of the fanciest in the region with the top draft of 60 head selling at $2,400 per head.

Davis Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD got a couple Elm Creek Ranch bulls.

Keith Fawcett sharing a few jokes and family stories before the Fawcett's Elm Creek Ranch sale.

Hight Ranch, White River, SD repeat Elm Creek Ranch bull buyers.