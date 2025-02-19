Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch “The Rancher’s Kind” Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 10, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch near Ree Heights, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

42 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $8,190

48 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $8,052

11 Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $7,591

79 F1 Baldy Yearling Heifers avg. $2,365

Fawcett Elm Creek Ranch has been a staple in the Hereford industry for generations, producing cattle that work in the pasture, show ring and in the feedlot. This year’s sale offering was no exception. Thick beef bulls with extra eye appeal.



Top selling two year old bulls:

Lot 68, ECR 1026 Domino 3428, Apr. 2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 1026J. Sold to SD buyer for $19,000.



Lot 62, ECR 0025 Advance 3543, Apr. 2023 son of HH Advance 0025H. Sold to SD buyer for $14,500.



Lot 78, ECR 1001 Domino 3371, Mar. 2023 son of LW 901 Domino 1001J. Sold to IA buyer for $13,000.



Lot 46, ECR 8923 Advance 3528, Apr. 2023 son of ECR 628 IVYS Advance 8923. Sold to SD buyer for $12,500.



Lot 56, ECR 0410 OH Bobby 3370, Mar. 2023 son of UPS 6223 Domino 0410. Sold to WY buyer for $12,000.



Top yearling bulls:

Lot 2, ECR 203K Exodus 4244, Mar. 19, 2024 son of CCCC Exodus 203K. Sold to IA buyer for $15,000.



Lot 39, ECR 238 Fortified 4236, Mar. 18, 2024 son of NJW 84B 4040 Fortified 238F. Sold to VA buyer for $15,000.



Lot 11, ECR 9170 Daybreak 4127, Mar. 13, 2024 son of Pyramid Daybreak 9170. Sold to SD buyer for $12,000.



Lot 12, ECR 1001 Domino 4198c Mar. 16, 2024 son of LW 901 Domino 1001J. Sold to WY buyer for $12,000.



Top Angus bull:

Lot 98, ECR Growth Fund 309, Mar. 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund. Sold to SD buyer at $10,000.

Jeff Ellsworth, Macs Corner, SD. Neighbor and Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch bull buyer. 6212700d3e3c-Ellworth

The Reinhold family, longtime Fawcett Elm Creek Ranch bull buyers took a couple bulls back to Rapid City again this year. 5306dfb16b64-Reinhold