FDA allows genetically modified salmon despite opposition

Despite continued opposition, the Food and Drug Administration has deactivated a 2016 import alert that prevented genetically engineered salmon from entering the United States, The New Food Economy and other publications have reported.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb explained in a statement, "With Congress' enactment of the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was charged with implementing a mandatory standard for disclosing whether a food is 'bioengineered' and FDA was divested of its authority over voluntary labeling to indicate the presence of GE content in human foods. The FDA no longer has the authority to issue labeling guidance on this topic; however, the FDA believes this Congressional mandate has been satisfied by the USDA's issuance of final regulations implementing that law in late 2018 because the law and regulations require that human food containing GE salmon bear labeling indicating that it is bioengineered."

"With the deactivation of the import alert, AquAdvantage salmon eggs can now be imported to the company's contained grow-out facility in Indiana to be raised into salmon for food," Gottlieb added.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has said she continues to "have serious concerns about splicing DNA from two animals to produce a marketable fish," and adds that the "bioengineered" labels, which don't require the disclosure of that information — just like they don't require the disclosure of how GMO corn or soy is made — do not "suffice as giving consumers clear information," The New Food Economy reported.

–The Hagstrom Report