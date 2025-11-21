FDA approves New World screwworm drug for cats

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The drug is called lotilaner and is available as chewable tablets under the brand name Credelio CAT.

“The agency has concluded that based on the scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that Credelio CAT may be effective in treating New World screwworm infestations in cats and kittens, and the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh its known and potential risks. This is the first drug authorized by the FDA for the treatment of NWS in cats,” FDA said.

“EUA will be effective until it is revoked or the HHS [Health and Human Services] secretary terminates the declaration that NWS presents a significant potential for a public health emergency,” the FDA said.

Most cats in America are at low risk of NWS, the FDA said, noting that outdoor cats near the U.S.-Mexico border and cats that have traveled to countries with active NWS cases are more likely to be exposed.

Credelio CAT is available only by prescription from a veterinarian because professional expertise is required to monitor for and respond to potential adverse reactions, FDA said.

-The Hagstrom Report