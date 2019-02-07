Workshop on feeding beef cattle, working horses Feb. 26 in Scottsbluff

Program: Feeding for Optimal Production and Performance in Beef Cattle and Working Horses Feb. 26 at Scottsbluff

Nebraska Extension will host a Feeding for Optimal Production and Performance in Beef Cattle and Working Horse workshop Feb. 26 at Scottsbluff.

The workshop will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 21, but walk-ins are also welcome. For cost information and to register, Contact Laurie Gonzalez Caro 308 632-1230, lgonzalezcaro2@unl.edu.

The Scottsbluff workshop is one of three. The other dates and locations are Feb. 25 at the Monsanto Learning Center south of Gothenburg, and Feb. 28 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA), Curtis.

4-H and FFA members, beef producers, and horse owners of all types are urged to check out this new workshop series.

Speakers will be Karla Jenkins, Cow/Calf Specialist for the University of Nebraska at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff and Kathy Anderson, UNL Extension Horse Specialist., Lincoln, Neb.

"So many horses have a variety of jobs, from daily ranch or feedlot work and then heading off to a jackpot, rodeo or show. It is essential that horse owners focus on a consistent feeding plan to get the most from these working horses while avoiding problems such as colic," Anderson said.

In addition to some great basic information on figuring our if you are feeding your horse enough, this will help youth who are working to complete Levels 2 and 3 of the 4-H Horse Project Advancement program."

"From the cattle standpoint, we know that overfeeding cattle is expensive and open cows are too. So discovering a balance with your feeding program for cows in production enhances profitability," Jenkins said.

"Also for 4-H youth, finished condition is the 2nd top priority for the market beef class in 4-H. You'll get some important tips to safely get your beef projects show ready."

Topics include:

· Evaluating Feed Costs in the Cowherd – Providing the Right Feed at the Right Stage of Production is Critical for Optimal Performance – Cows vs. Heifers, Gestation vs. Lactation

· Moving Cattle from Forages to Grain – How to feed a beef project to be market ready by fair –

· 4-H and FFA students – come learn how the ruminant animal is adapted to a grain diet and why

· Is your project horse eating what it needs?

· Maximizing your working horses with sound feeding and management – We will address best practices for the everyday working horse plus hauling down the road for all types of competition.

For more information, contact Kathy Anderson at 402-472-6414 or kanderson1@unl.edu or Karla Jenkins at 308-632-1245 or kjenkins2@unl.edu.

–UNL Extension