Feddes Red Angus & C-T Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 25, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Manhattan, Montana

Auctioneer: Colonel Joe Goggins

Averages:

118 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $5,186

Monday, March 25, 2019 found a packed house for the Annual Feddes Red Angus and C-T Red Angus Production Bull Sale. Buyers were offered a well balanced set of bulls from two reputation ranches, every bull backed with a guarantee. Congrats on a great sale!

Lot 5 at $16,000, FEDDES STILLWATER B70-8233, DOB 2/1/18, REG#3992838, FEDDES BRUNSWICK D202 x FEDDES SLEEK 8116 B70, sold to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID.

Lot 8 at $15,000, C-T ONE DESIGN 8047, DOB 1/24/18, REG#3948057, PIE ONE OF A KIND 510 x C-T COPPER QUEEN 1152, sold to Jim Phillips, Helmville, MT.

Lot 6 at $12,000, C-T EXCEPTIONAL 8132, DOB 3/1/18, REG#3948121, C-T EXCEPTIONAL 5015 x C-T HONEST GIRL 4107, sold to Whitney Red Angus, Horton, AL.

Lot 7 at $10,000, FEDDES BAXTER C11-8231, DOB 1/31/18, REG#3992644, 3SCC DOMAIN A163 x FEDDES BLOCKANA A53-C11, sold to Brickhouse Farms, Tina, MO.

Lot 17 at $9,000, FEDDES CCC BRUISER F405, DOB 2/11/18, REG#3919869, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x CLARK EMMA 8103, sold to C-T Red Angus and Feddes Red Angus.

Lot 24 at $9,000, FEDDES FRONTLINE C16-8218, DOB 1/26/18, REG#3992632, LASO FRONT ROW X37D x FEDDES LARKABU X21-C16, sold to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID.