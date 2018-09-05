Federal judge halts grizzly hunts

In early August, Tri-State Livestock News reported that grizzly and wolf predation is as bad or worse this year than in past years. On Aug. 30, according to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen stopped a planned grizzly bear hunting season in Idaho and Wyoming. This was to be the first time since 1974 for a grizzly season in the lower 48 states, and would have allowed for less than 2 dozen bears of the estimated 700 grizzlies in and around Yellowstone to be hunted.

Wildlife advocates had argued that the bears still face threats to their survival.

In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Yellowstone population of the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species list.

–Staff Report