Federal Lands Ranchers Convene for 55th PLC Annual Meeting

PENDLETON, ORE. (September 6, 2023) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) 55th Annual Meeting starts today, where ranchers, Congressional representatives, administration officials, and industry stakeholders from across the country will convene in-person to discuss the pressing issues facing public lands ranching.



This event gives federal grazing permittees the opportunity to set policy priorities for the coming year and shape PLC policy on a wide variety of issues that affect the daily lives of federal grazing permittees who steward millions of acres across the West. Throughout the three days of the meeting, participants will hear from influential decisionmakers including, U.S. Forest Service Associate Deputy Chief Troy Heithecker, Bureau of Land Management’s Principal Deputy Director Nada Culver, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Siva Sundaresan.



“It is an honor to represent federal land ranchers. As the only organization that focuses solely on federal lands grazing issues, preserving the heritage and legacy of these ranchers is always our top goal.” said PLC President Mark Roeber. “I am looking forward to having these important policy discussions with our producers and partners to help strengthen this industry for generations to come.”



This meeting comes amid harsh challenges many public lands ranchers are facing on the ground across the West, including drought, flooding, and deadly wildfires. Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, the Biden administration is pursuing sweeping federal rulemakings that would have serious implications for agricultural producers and landowners who depend on reliable access to public lands.



“Annual Meeting is where all of the policy discussions we have through the year come to fruition, ” said PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “We have designed a schedule that has tremendous value for both the new permit holders or first-time attendees to the veteran grazing permittees that have been attending this meeting for decades. Ultimately, what we do this week sets up the industry’s advocacy efforts for the next year and our priority is to ensure all permittees have the tools they need to be successful.”



Click here to view the program for the day’s events and follow us on social media for more coverage of the meeting.