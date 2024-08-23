Federally appointed receiver calls Agridime Ponzi scheme

The federally appointed receiver for the Agridime case, Steve Fahey, filed a motion “for Ponzi determination” and “Brief in support” on July 26, 2024. The receiver asks the court for a “finding” that Agridime acted as a Ponzi scheme since at least October, 2021, which the receiver says will help him recover funds improperly transferred .

The first paragraph of the brief’s introduction says, “Receivership Defendants marketed and sold cattle contracts to investors under the guise that Agridime would purchase cattle and then raise and sell them at a higher price. Receivership Defendants marketed this to investors with the promises of artificially high returns with little to no risk. The initial investors were repaid, providing the veneer of legitimacy to Agridime’s operation.

“However, Agridime was not actually purchasing enough cattle or generating enough revenue to pay back the investors, so Agridime solicited new investors and used those funds to repay older investors. This cycle continued from 2021 through 2023 until Agridime was on the brink of collapse. In other words, Receivership Defendants operated Agridime as a textbook Ponzi scheme.”

The brief goes on to say:

“As early as October 2021, Agridime began offering investors, through its publicly available website, unrestricted Facebook page, and team of sales representatives, an opportunity that it described as sounding “too good to be true” to “make money raising cattle without having to do all the work.” Ex. D, D-1 (SEC App. 56-66). Agridime specifically offered investors a contract to purchase calves for $2,000 a head. Id. Agridime promised that, in exchange for $2,000, Agridime would raise the calf and, after one year and seven days, Agridime would buy back the calf at a higher price to provide a promised return. Ex. F (SEC App. 405). The company offered “guaranteed 15-20% yearly profits” on the contracts. Ex. D-1 (SEC App. 57). It even guaranteed returns as high as 32% for certain contracts. Ex. E-6 (SEC App. 327-28). The rate of return often depended on the number of cattle purchased—the more calves the investor bought, the higher the promised profit. Ex. A-1 (SEC App. 57).

“Agridime further claimed that the Cattle Contracts were protected by USDA bonding and

insurance. Ex. D-3 (SEC App. 73-75, 78-79, 83). These guarantees were included in contracts and

displayed prominently on Agridime’s publicly available website and social-media ads promoting the investment…”

The brief says that Agridime “used employees and outside salespeople to solicit investors to invest in the Cattle Contracts. Under the terms of Agridime’s standard Sales Representative Agreement, each salesperson received a 10% commission for each contract sold. Agridime paid commissions of at least $5.6 million to one representative in North Dakota.”

“Receivership Defendants represented that investor funds would be used to purchase cattle when, in reality, Agridime’s records reveal that the majority of funds generated from Cattle Contract sales (and a significant portion of the funds from all sales over time) were used to pay investors in prior Cattle Contracts that came due,” said the brief.

“Agridime’s net cash flows without investor monies were negative month after month from 2021 through 2023,” said the brief.

Additionally, the following notes were published on the Agridime website on August 14, 2024:

We wanted to update you on several matters: