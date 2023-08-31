Federation of State Beef Council: Unified Vision Drives Beef Checkoff Success

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 30, 2023) – Since 1963, the Federation of State Beef Councils has been committed to building beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective and coordinated state and national Checkoff partnership. By working together with one unified vision and plan, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, and state beef councils continue to set a positive course for beef’s future.

Here are a few examples of recent program successes:

Nutrition Research

Research continues to serve as the foundation for all Beef Checkoff-funded initiatives. Nutrition research provides proof that beef has a role in a healthy, sustainable diet. Current projects focus on human clinical trials investigating healthy diets, across the lifespan, where beef is the primary source of dietary protein, and focuses on the impact of cardiometabolic health, strength, and performance, and the benefits of beef in the diets of children and adolescents.

National Beef Quality Audit

The National Beef Quality Audit (NBQA), conducted approximately every five years since 1991, is foundational research that provides an understanding of what quality means to the various industry sectors, and the value of those quality attributes. This research helps the industry make modifications necessary to increase the value of its products. The findings from the 2022 NBQA serve to improve quality, minimize economic loss, and aid in advancements in producer education for the U.S. beef industry.

Results from the 2022 NBQA indicate that the beef cattle industry is producing a high-quality product that consumers want more efficiently and the industry’s primary focus across the supply chain remains food safety. In addition, there was an increase in the frequency of Prime and Choice quality grades, with 7.5% of carcasses grading Prime, the highest since audits began. Market sectors also reported that their companies strive to increase their sustainability, and work with the entire beef supply chain to do so.

Beef Quality Assurance

Cow-calf producers, stockers and feedyards implement Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) practices on their operations to produce the highest quality cattle and provide consumers with the best possible eating experience. BQA principles don’t end at the farm gate, and cattle haulers can also become BQA Transportation (BQAT) certified through recently updated modules. Since BQAT began in 2017, more than 32,000 certifications have been completed.

E-Commerce

With consumers making more shopping decisions online, e-commerce efforts are essential to driving beef sales. National e-commerce campaigns during the holidays and summer grilling months helped put beef front and center for consumers shopping online. These e-commerce campaigns delivered impressive results, generating more than $22 million in incremental beef sales and reaching nearly 16 million households.

Advocacy

Ten Trailblazers from eight states were selected for the second cohort of beef community spokespeople, beginning the year-long program which includes in-person and virtual training opportunities to prepare the next generation of advocates who will help protect the reputation of the beef industry.

The unified vision of the Federation of State Beef Councils continues to drive Beef Checkoff success. For more information, visit http://www.ncba.org/federation .

–NCBA