Feeder Council to host annual Beyond the Bunk Workshop

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) Feeder Council will host its 2018 Beyond the Bunk Workshop Dec. 12 at the Ramada Bismarck Hotel in Bismarck, N.D.

The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. with NDSA President Dan Rorvig offering a welcome and NDSA policy update.

The rest of the morning will be filled with a series of speakers who will discuss a variety of beef-related topics. Beriah Smith from Braaten Law Firm will discuss how cattle liens are handled in North Dakota; North Dakota Beef Commission Secretary-Treasurer Travis Maddock will give a beef checkoff update; and David Spicker of Lighthouse Commodities will present a cattle market update.

In the afternoon, Lisa Pederson and Dr. Gerry Stokka of North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension will offer a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training to help producers meet impending requirements of the packing industry.

"The Beyond the Bunk Workshop is a great opportunity to learn about an array of beef industry topics with direct application to North Dakota feeding operations," said NDSA Feeder Council Chairman Joe Matehs of Upham, N.D.

The workshop is open to all who are interested. There is no cost to attend the morning session; however, there is a $15 fee to participate in the BQA certification training in the afternoon. For more information, contact Scott Ressler, NDSA environmental services director, at (701) 223-2522 or sressler@ndstockmen.org.

Recommended Stories For You

–NDSA