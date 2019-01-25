Feedlot Forum 2019: A New Era in Marketing

This year's forum, which is January 15 at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, features national experts discussing marketing from the feedlot to the consumer's table.

Keynote speakers include:

•Tom Brink, CEO for the Red Angus Association, visiting about the importance of traceability and programs underway to implement this management practice.

•Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, will discuss consumer trends in the restaurant industry and the kinds of beef products restaurants want to feature.

•Chad Hart, ISU Extension Ag Economist, will share how trade tariffs impact the price of grains and livestock.

•Rounding out the day is Andrew Gottschalk, president of RJ O'Brien, presenting opportunities and challenges in marketing ag commodities in a period of lower prices.

But that is not all. Feedlot Forum 2019 will also include a trade show featuring the latest products and services for 25 companies and a $10 beef certificate for each attendee.

For a flier or further information, please contact Beth Doran, ISU Extension and Outreach Beef Program Specialist, at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu. Student registrations will be $10 per person. Other registrations are $25 per person (includes lunch). All registrations are due January 10 to ISU Extension and Outreach and free of charge.

–Iowa State University Extensio