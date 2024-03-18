YOUR AD HERE »

Feist Gelbvieh 36th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/11/2024

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:
32 Yearling bulls avg. $4,166


Randy & Carol Feist along with Jess & Jimi and family held the 36th Annual Feist Gelbvieh sale at Bowman Livestock Marketing. Great set of growthy, thick Gelbvieh and balancer bulls. This was a standout set of bulls, with a pen of red bulls that got some extra attention.

Top bull was lot L57, Apr. 12, 2023, black balancer son of Whites Impressive 703 x Lees Upshot to Charles Verhulst, Reva, SD at $7,000.

Lot L10, Mar. 25, 2023, black balancer son of Whites Windy 847 WAR x JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND for $6,750.

Lot L62, Apr. 16, 2023, black purebred son of JRI Secrets Out 270J470 x JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Gary Jepsen, Kildeer, ND for $6,500.

Lot L52, Apr. 10, 2023, red purebred son of DDGR Red Rocket 736 x Jack Top Grid 045X to Gerald Burgduff, Camp Crook, SD for $5,500.

Lot 113, Apr. 25, 2023, black purebred son of JRI Secrets Out 270J470 x WOHL Everett Y24, Clair Janvrin, Ludlow, SD for $5,500.

Gerald Burgduff, Camp Crook, SD got a couple Feist Gelbvieh bulls.
Jess Feist and repeat buyer,Tom Kalisiak, Ludlow, SD talk over the Feist Gelbvieh bulls.
Mark Howard, Medora, ND sorting through the Feist bulls.
Richards Ranch, Hammond, MT got a red purebred bull at the Feist Gelbvieh sale.
