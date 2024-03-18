Feist Gelbvieh 36th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: 03/11/2024
Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
32 Yearling bulls avg. $4,166
Randy & Carol Feist along with Jess & Jimi and family held the 36th Annual Feist Gelbvieh sale at Bowman Livestock Marketing. Great set of growthy, thick Gelbvieh and balancer bulls. This was a standout set of bulls, with a pen of red bulls that got some extra attention.
Top bull was lot L57, Apr. 12, 2023, black balancer son of Whites Impressive 703 x Lees Upshot to Charles Verhulst, Reva, SD at $7,000.
Lot L10, Mar. 25, 2023, black balancer son of Whites Windy 847 WAR x JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND for $6,750.
Lot L62, Apr. 16, 2023, black purebred son of JRI Secrets Out 270J470 x JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Gary Jepsen, Kildeer, ND for $6,500.
Lot L52, Apr. 10, 2023, red purebred son of DDGR Red Rocket 736 x Jack Top Grid 045X to Gerald Burgduff, Camp Crook, SD for $5,500.
Lot 113, Apr. 25, 2023, black purebred son of JRI Secrets Out 270J470 x WOHL Everett Y24, Clair Janvrin, Ludlow, SD for $5,500.