Fetterman, Ernst urge Vilsack to streamline foreign land disclosure 

Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, this week led a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging the agency to streamline its process for electronic submission and retention of Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act disclosures.

In the letter, the senators note alleged inaccuracies in information publicly posted by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the problems that arise when this information is inaccurate.Other senators, including Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., signed the letter.

The senators wrote: “The current practice of manual data entry, including the re-typing of paper-filed reports into FSA systems, can lead to the publication of problematic and inaccurate information.”

“We’re told there have been instances where energy developers have been incorrectly identified as having ownership interests from sanctioned nations, when in reality the investment originates from U.S. allies. If true, such errors not only create confusion but also undermine the credibility of the data published by the FSA.”

