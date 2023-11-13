FFA and 4-H Members Receive Free Admission to NCBA Trade Show at CattleCon24

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 13, 2023) – The next generation of agricultural leaders are invited to attend the NCBA Trade Show at CattleCon24 for free on Friday, Feb. 2. FFA and 4-H members can receive free trade show admission on Next Gen Ag FFA & 4-H Day, which will include a variety of events and activities for youth and families.



Courtesy of Culver’s, the first 250 FFA members to register will receive complimentary Friday NCBA Trade Show admission. FFA members and alumni are also invited to the Culver’s Blue Jacket Custard Social.



Nationwide is providing complimentary Friday NCBA Trade Show admission to the first 250 4-H members who register. Nationwide is also sponsoring a special Learning Lounge session about careers in agriculture featuring Mary-Thomas Hart, chief counsel at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.



“Youth engagement is critical to the future of America’s rural communities, and industry events like the NCBA Trade Show are great places to learn about career opportunities while building a national network of producers and industry experts,” said Hart. “As a 4-H alumnus, I look forward to meeting 4-H members from across the country who are excited about civic engagement and a future in cattle production.”



NCBA Trade Show attendees can explore more than eight acres of displays and exhibitors offering the latest advancements, from equipment and technology to pharmaceuticals and feed supplements. In addition to finding the right product or service to solve any problem, there are a variety of educational opportunities within the show.



Attendees can stop in the Learning Lounge to enjoy informal, face-to-face talks in an intimate setting right on the trade show floor. The popular Stockmanship & Stewardship Demonstration Arena also returns with stockmanship experts providing low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance educational sessions, industry updates and facility design sessions. Cattle Chats will feature beef industry educational sessions, and the Chutes and Scales Showdown will offer a side-by-side comparison of equipment where producers can watch cattle run through chutes then get hands-on experience.



Other activities include an appearance by the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, the “Pups & Popsicles” reception featuring furry friends and refreshing treats, and entertainment throughout the trade show.



To receive free Friday NCBA Trade Show registration, FFA members must use the code FFACULVERS, and 4-H members, 4HNW. A variety of other registration options are also available. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visitconvention.ncba.org .