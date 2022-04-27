FFA Chapters Recognized for Bringing Agricultural Literacy into Classrooms and Communities

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized 58 Nebraska FFA Chapters during a ceremony at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on April 7.

FFA Chapters participated this year in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Connecting Chapters program. Connecting Chapters equips high school FFA chapters to connect with their local elementary school to increase agricultural literacy in their communities.

“We are proud to recognize these FFA Chapters and their commitment to sharing the importance of agriculture. Agricultural literacy is not only important for educating and informing future consumers, it also inspires and equips students to explore future careers in agriculture. These students are securing the future of agriculture by being strong advocates,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education.

FFA Chapters that participate complete four tasks during the school year. This includes attending a training from an agricultural literacy expert, reading and donating an agriculture themed book to an elementary school classroom, planning and leading an agriculture activity in their local school, and connecting with their local County Farm Bureau to learn more about Nebraska Farm Bureau and build a community connection.

“When we take the Connecting Chapters activities into the elementary grades, the kids just soak up the information. They look up to the older kids and learn so much from them,” said Lisa Kemp, Wallace FFA advisor.

McKenzie Holiday, Tracy Roskop, Gentry Warner, Berkley Warner, and Hope Koller, read the children's book "How did that get into my lunchbox?- the story of food" to the kindergarten class of Arapahoe Elementary. FFA members put together snack packs for the students that involved many of the food items discussed in the book, as well as a coloring activity.



2021-2022 Connecting Chapters Participants

Adams Central

Alliance

Amherst

Arapahoe- Holbrook

Arlington

Arthur County

Axtell

Blair

Centennial

Central City

Central Valley

Chambers

Conestoga

Crawford

Creighton

Crete

Deshler

East Butler

Fairbury

Falls City

Franklin

Freeman

Garden County

Hayes Center

Heartland

High Plains

Humphrey

Johnson-Brock

Kearney

Kenesaw

Keya Paha

Lakeview

Litchfield

Madison

Maywood

McPherson County

Mead

Meridian

Neligh-Oakdale

Ogallala

Osceola

Osmond

Overton

Palmer

Pleasanton

Riverside

Sandhills

Scribner-Snyder

Shelby – Rising City

Shickley

Sidney

Stanton

Sterling

Tri County

Valentine

Verdigre

Wallace

Wayne

