FFA Chapters Recognized for Bringing Agricultural Literacy into Classrooms and Communities
LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized 58 Nebraska FFA Chapters during a ceremony at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on April 7.
FFA Chapters participated this year in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Connecting Chapters program. Connecting Chapters equips high school FFA chapters to connect with their local elementary school to increase agricultural literacy in their communities.
“We are proud to recognize these FFA Chapters and their commitment to sharing the importance of agriculture. Agricultural literacy is not only important for educating and informing future consumers, it also inspires and equips students to explore future careers in agriculture. These students are securing the future of agriculture by being strong advocates,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education.
FFA Chapters that participate complete four tasks during the school year. This includes attending a training from an agricultural literacy expert, reading and donating an agriculture themed book to an elementary school classroom, planning and leading an agriculture activity in their local school, and connecting with their local County Farm Bureau to learn more about Nebraska Farm Bureau and build a community connection.
“When we take the Connecting Chapters activities into the elementary grades, the kids just soak up the information. They look up to the older kids and learn so much from them,” said Lisa Kemp, Wallace FFA advisor.
2021-2022 Connecting Chapters Participants
Adams Central
Alliance
Amherst
Arapahoe- Holbrook
Arlington
Arthur County
Axtell
Blair
Centennial
Central City
Central Valley
Chambers
Conestoga
Crawford
Creighton
Crete
Deshler
East Butler
Fairbury
Falls City
Franklin
Freeman
Garden County
Hayes Center
Heartland
High Plains
Humphrey
Johnson-Brock
Kearney
Kenesaw
Keya Paha
Lakeview
Litchfield
Madison
Maywood
McPherson County
Mead
Meridian
Neligh-Oakdale
Ogallala
Osceola
Osmond
Overton
Palmer
Pleasanton
Riverside
Sandhills
Scribner-Snyder
Shelby – Rising City
Shickley
Sidney
Stanton
Sterling
Tri County
Valentine
Verdigre
Wallace
Wayne
–Nebraska FFA
