FFA Convention Shirts at Tractor Supply Support Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is funding grants with the National FFA Foundation by selling shirts celebrating the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 27, customers can purchase a limited edition FFA convention-themed shirt for $12.99 (plus tax) at Tractor Supply stores nationwide. Net proceeds from the shirt sale benefit the National FFA platforms Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants.

This year the annual fundraiser shirt features the 2018 FFA Convention theme "Just One." According to the National FFA Officer Team, the theme was chosen to recognize the importance of each FFA member and each step they take toward growth—a reflection of the work completed by its members and the organization's vision of developing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

"Both the Tractor Supply team and our customers are dedicated to investing in the future of agriculture," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. "This annual fundraiser, and the FFA initiatives it supports, provides an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the future leaders of the industry and the communities we proudly serve."

More than 380 Living to Serve projects in 45 states were funded since last year alone. The initiative provides opportunities for FFA chapters to seek funding to support four types of service projects: community safety; hunger, health and nutrition; environmental responsibility; and community engagements.

Alumni Legacy Grants are fulfilled with the purpose of growing the number of local FFA alumni chapters, improving the quality of existing chapters and providing more opportunities for partnership between FFA chapters and chapters for alumni and supporters. Since 2017, more than 60 Alumni Legacy Grants have been awarded to alumni and supporters chapters located in states across the nation.

Recommended Stories For You

In 2017, Tractor Supply's annual shirt fundraiser generated more than $215,000 for the National FFA Foundation, which inspires young adults to become active leaders in their communities through participation in agricultural programs and initiatives.

"Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants are two vital platforms to our organization and our mission," said Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization and the National FFA Foundation. "Through this partnership with Tractor Supply Company, we are able to empower more FFA members with opportunities to make a difference in their communities."

In addition to in-store availability, the shirts will be available at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 24–27 in Indianapolis, to benefit "Give the Gift of Blue," a National FFA program that awards personalized FFA corduroy jackets—articles of faith, honor and pride—to hard-working FFA youth members with financial hardships.

For more information on the shirt fundraiser, call your local store or visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/FFA.

–Tractor Supply