FFA Foundation awards 456 FFA jackets to members

Rapid City, SD (September 30, 2025) – To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization – a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall, 456 South Dakota FFA members from 89 chapters will receive their own FFA jackets – carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one. 2025 recipients are: (see attached spreadsheet)

“Putting on the blue corduroy jacket with my school’s name on the back and my own name on the front is about far more than following a dress code; it’s about carrying on a legacy. That jacket represents generations of agriculturists who have built the foundation of our world, and it symbolizes the responsibility of a new generation ready to shape the future. Through hands-on experiences, I’m not only becoming a stronger individual but also a more knowledgeable agricultural leader who understands both the challenges and the vital importance of this often-underappreciated industry,” shares Crystal Westall, Harrisburg FFA member.

When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career and Leadership Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization’s official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.

Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring an FFA jacket for a SD FFA member should contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director at 605-765-4865 or gerri@sdffafoundation.org . Sponsorships are $90 per jacket.

The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org or like us on Facebook and Instagram.

-SD FFA Foundation