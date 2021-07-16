FFA Members Can Receive Free Admission to NCBA Trade Show

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (July 16, 2021) – The annual Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show brings producers and their families from across the country together for education, entertainment and excitement. This year’s event, Aug. 10-12, in Nashville, Tenn., also provides an opportunity for the industry’s youth to gather, learn and share ideas. To encourage young producers to participate, Culver’s is sponsoring FFA Day at the NCBA Trade Show on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The first 250 FFA members to register will receive complimentary NCBA Trade Show admission, courtesy of Culver’s. A significantly discounted trade show registration rate of $30 per person is available to FFA members when the free tickets are depleted. In addition, Culver’s will share their custard during a “blue jacket social” for FFA members and alumni on Aug. 12. Culver’s continues to support FFA members through its Thank You Farmers Project, which has raised more than $3 million for agriculture education since 2013.

“The future of the industry depends on the next generation, so we encourage FFA members to join us in Nashville,” said Kristin Torres, NCBA executive director of meetings and events. “The NCBA Trade Show offers so many educational and networking opportunities that it is important for youth to attend and gain valuable experience.”

The NCBA Trade Show is a solutions center spanning more than seven acres, including 350 exhibitors that can help producers find the right product or service to solve any problem. There will also be a variety of educational opportunities within the show including Learning Lounge sessions offering valuable educational tips, the Stockmanship & Stewardship Demonstration Arena featuring live animal handling and horsemanship demonstrations, and Campfire Chats providing attendees the opportunity to engage with fellow producers and industry leaders in interactive roundtable discussions.

FFA members should use the code, FFACULVERS, to receive the free or discounted registration for the NCBA Trade Show. A variety of other registration options are also available including an education package, single day tickets, family pack, and a CattleCon Remix ticket for a virtual experience. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit https://convention.ncba.org/ .

–NCBA