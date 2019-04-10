FFA members package 50,580 meals during Living to Serve Day

(Bath, SD) – April 10, 2019– The blue corduroy jacket is a familiar symbol of the FFA organization, worn as part of official dress during most FFA activities. On April 8th at the South Dakota FFA convention in Brookings, as part of a SD FFA Living to Serve Day, members removed their jackets and rolled up their sleeves to help stop hunger.

Grants from Pioneer and the National FFA made this project possible, and also provided t-shirts for participating students. This service project exemplified the portion of the FFA motto which states "Living to Serve" by teaming up with industry to fund a Meals of Hope, hands on project that combats hunger. SD FFA members and DuPont Pioneer staff measured, poured, sealed and boxed 50,580 meals in assembly line fashion throughout the day-long event. Members stopped in between workshops and competitive events throughout convention and left the event knowing that by giving a few minutes of their time they would make a significant difference in the life of a person less fortunate then themselves.

For less than $.25/meal, Meals of Hope food packages include a comforting bowl of Macaroni and Cheese (fortified with soy protein and 21 vitamins and minerals). The 50,580 meals will be distributed across SD through Feeding South Dakota. Meals of Hope recognizes the need to start with charity at home, and focus on offering more than nutrition, providing a bit of hope to carry those in need through another day.

"The FFA organization believes strongly in the fourth line of the FFA Motto "Living to Serve", which is why we are very excited to receive grants from Pioneer and the National FFA as well as day of event manpower assistance and interaction from DuPont Pioneer staff," says Sandy Osterday, SD FFA Foundation President. Osterday shares, "The past few years we have incorporated a community service event into our annual South Dakota FFA state convention. The event gives students the opportunity to work together with FFA members from across the state to make items that will help those in need, the grants allowed us to surpass our goal and have our most successful event since we started the Day of Service project. Knowing we are helping those in need across our state is a great feeling."

The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA's mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota's FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.

–South Dakota FFA