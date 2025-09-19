FFA Members Recognized for Achievement at the South Dakota State Fair

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HURON, S.Dak. — From August 27 until September 1, 2025, 376 FFA members from 65 FFA chapters competed in livestock exhibitions, farm safety quiz bowl, agriscience fair, and a variety of agricultural displays. In addition, 56 district FFA officers and 8 state FFA leaders coordinated with industry volunteers to provide educational experiences to fair attendees at the Ag Adventure Center.

The top awards and results through various competitions are listed below with many pictures being available:

Chapter Sweepstakes Results:

1st – McCook Central

2nd – Bridgewater-Emery

3rd – Doland

4th – Beresford

5th – Arlington

Chapter Display Results Top 5:

1st – Beresford

2nd – McCook Central

3rd – Doland

4th – Arlington

5th – Redfield

Sponsored by Todd Osterman.

Agricultural Exhibit Results:

1st Large Metal Project – Levi Liljegren, Sioux Valley

1st Medium Metal Project – James Kahnke, Florence

1st Small Metal Project – Arlington

1st Large Wood Project – Bryxx Bawek, Doland

1st Medium Wood Project – Alexandra Mattson, Deuel

1st Small Wood Project – Doland

1st Home Accessory Project – Hadlee Holt, Lake Preston

1st Pallet Board Construction – Arlington

1st Horseshoe Project – Isaac Boden, Beresford

1st Metal Art & Plasma Cut Design – McCook Central

1st Router Signs – Arlington

1st Corsages/Boutonnieres – Mercedes Jones, Wessington Springs

1st Cut Floral Arrangements – Mercedes Jones, Wessington Springs

1st Hanging Baskets/Decorative Planters – Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley

Sponsored by Todd Osterman.

Agriscience Exhibit Results:

1st Division 1 – Doland

1st Division 2 – Doland

1st Division 3 – Bridgewater-Emery

1st Division 4 – Doland

Sponsored by Kevin & Amber Blagg.

Beef Cattle Show Results:

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Kenidey Effling, Highmore

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer – Mattisyn Keppen, Sioux Valley

Top 5 Breeding Heifer Showman – (1)Vivian Johnson, Madison Central; (2)Charlee Holt, Wessington Springs; (3)Nate Struck, West Central; (4)Emma Caulfield, Florence; (5)Owen Spencer, Stanley County Beef_Breeding-showmanship

Grand Champion Market Heifer –Wyatt Anderson, Parkston

Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Max Nordlund, Highmore

Grand Champion Market Steer – Tucker Micheel, Huron

Reserve Champion Market Steer – Sawyer James, Estelline

Top 5 Market Beef Showman – (1)Cailey Sime, Milbank; (2)Aiden Grupe, Watertown; (3)Skyler Stiefvater, McCook Central; (4)Jennings Pazour, Kimball; (5)Sawyer James, Estelline Beef_Market-Showmanship

Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Kevin & Amber Blagg & C & R Supply, Inc..

Sheep Show Results:

Grand Champion Ram – Henry Nielson, Bridgewater-Emery

Reserve Champion Ram – Kaycee Scheel, Wessington Springs

Grand Champion Breeding Ewe – Peyton Bischoff, Huron

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Raina Johnson, Harrisburg

Top 5 Breeding Sheep Showmen – (1)Josie Nold, Brookings; (2)Henry Nielson, Bridgewater-Emery; (3)Carissa Scheel, Wessington Springs; (4)Emily Robbins, Elkton; (5)Emerri Gottlob, McCook Central

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Andrea Miller, Canton

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Shaden Muller, Sully Buttes

Top 5 Market Sheep Showmen – (1)Colton Stiefvater, McCook Central; (2)Elizabeth Albrecht, Howard; (3)Shelby Pankratz, Parker; (4)Landon Berg, Bridgewater-Emery; (5)Andrea Miller, Canton

Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks & C & R Supply, Inc.

Meat Goat Show Results:

Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Sawyer Grace, McCook Central

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Lincoln Reidburn, Clark

Top 5 Breeding Meat Goat Showmen – (1)Delaney Zoss, Mitchell; (2)Riley Gall, Freeman; (3)Wyatt Hasper, Herreid; (4)Cade Hoffman, McCook Central; (5)Evan Littau, Winner

Grand Champion Market Goat – Maisy Peterson, Chamberlain

Reserve Champion Market Goat – Talissa Tangen, Sioux Valley

Top 5 Market Meat Goat Showmen – (1)Talissa Tangen, Sioux Valley; (2)Carley Crist, Beresford; (3)Moria Steffensen, Arlington; (4)Rachel Steffensen, Arlington; (5)Ashlyn Tangen, Sioux Valley

Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch and C & R Supply, Inc.

Rabbit Show Results:

Champion Best in Show – Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley

Reserve Best in Show – Teagan Scheel, Wessington Springs

Top 5 Showmen – (1)Brianna Gilcrist, Winner; (2)Kelsey Fischer, Webster; (3)Hailey Schoenfelder, Huron; (4)Taylor Hawley, Bridgewater-Emery; (5)Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley

Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Woehl’s Rabbits. Best of Show and Reserve sponsored by Mark and Staci Schloe.

Dairy Goat Show Results:

Grand Champion Doe – Brityn Davies, Lake Preston

Reserve Champion Doe – Willa Wurtz, Redfield

Grand Champion Milking Doe & Supreme – Justin Neuharth, Stanley County

Reserve Champion Milking Doe & Reserve Supreme – Justin Neuharth, Stanley County

Top 5 Showmen – (1)Justin Neuharth, Stanley County; (2)Johnathon Neuharth, Stanley County; (3)Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Chamberlain; (4)Mya McCloud, Lake Preston; (5)Brityn Davies, Lake Preston

Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms& C & R Supply, Inc.

Swine Show Results:

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt – Melanie Calmus, Howard

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston

3rd Place Breeding Gilt – Carson Eichler, Lake Preston

4th Place Breeding Gilt – Gracelyn Straight, Parkston

5th Place Breeding Gilt – Melanie Calmus, Howard

Top 5 Breeding Showmen – (1)Melanie Calmus, Howard; (2)Mackenzie Atherton, Webster; (3)Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston; (4)Braylon Baloun, Parker; (5)Jonathan Moe, Estelline

Grand Champion Market Hog – Treyson Zeigler, Gettysburg

Reserve Champion Market Hog – Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare

3rd Place Market Hog – Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare

4th Place Market Hog – Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston

5th Place Market Hog – Lacie Weber, Howard

Top 5 Market Showmen – (1)Lacie Weber, Howard; (2)Carson Eichler, Lake Preston; (3)Kase Callies, Howard; (4)Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare; (5)Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom

Swine Showmanship awards sponsored by Thompson Family and C & R Supply, Inc..

Dairy Cattle Show Results:

Supreme Champion – Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom, award sponsored by Todd Osterman

Overall Champion Senior – Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom

Overall Champion Junior – Fisher Beck, Selby Area

Top 5 Showmen – (1)Walker Zoellner, Groton; (2)Gavin Mattson, Deuel; (3)Fisher Beck, Selby; (4)Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom; (5)Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom

Dairy Showmanship sponsored by Todd Osterman

Round Robin Showmanship Results:

Champion – Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Chamberlain

Reserve Champion – Josie Nold, Brookings

Round Robin awards sponsored by Odden Cattle Company

–South Dakota FFA