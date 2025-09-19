FFA Members Recognized for Achievement at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.Dak. — From August 27 until September 1, 2025, 376 FFA members from 65 FFA chapters competed in livestock exhibitions, farm safety quiz bowl, agriscience fair, and a variety of agricultural displays. In addition, 56 district FFA officers and 8 state FFA leaders coordinated with industry volunteers to provide educational experiences to fair attendees at the Ag Adventure Center.
The top awards and results through various competitions are listed below with many pictures being available:
Chapter Sweepstakes Results:
1st – McCook Central
2nd – Bridgewater-Emery
3rd – Doland
4th – Beresford
5th – Arlington
Chapter Display Results Top 5:
1st – Beresford
2nd – McCook Central
3rd – Doland
4th – Arlington
5th – Redfield
Sponsored by Todd Osterman.
Agricultural Exhibit Results:
1st Large Metal Project – Levi Liljegren, Sioux Valley
1st Medium Metal Project – James Kahnke, Florence
1st Small Metal Project – Arlington
1st Large Wood Project – Bryxx Bawek, Doland
1st Medium Wood Project – Alexandra Mattson, Deuel
1st Small Wood Project – Doland
1st Home Accessory Project – Hadlee Holt, Lake Preston
1st Pallet Board Construction – Arlington
1st Horseshoe Project – Isaac Boden, Beresford
1st Metal Art & Plasma Cut Design – McCook Central
1st Router Signs – Arlington
1st Corsages/Boutonnieres – Mercedes Jones, Wessington Springs
1st Cut Floral Arrangements – Mercedes Jones, Wessington Springs
1st Hanging Baskets/Decorative Planters – Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley
Sponsored by Todd Osterman.
Agriscience Exhibit Results:
1st Division 1 – Doland
1st Division 2 – Doland
1st Division 3 – Bridgewater-Emery
1st Division 4 – Doland
Sponsored by Kevin & Amber Blagg.
Beef Cattle Show Results:
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Kenidey Effling, Highmore
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer – Mattisyn Keppen, Sioux Valley
Top 5 Breeding Heifer Showman – (1)Vivian Johnson, Madison Central; (2)Charlee Holt, Wessington Springs; (3)Nate Struck, West Central; (4)Emma Caulfield, Florence; (5)Owen Spencer, Stanley County
Grand Champion Market Heifer –Wyatt Anderson, Parkston
Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Max Nordlund, Highmore
Grand Champion Market Steer – Tucker Micheel, Huron
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Sawyer James, Estelline
Top 5 Market Beef Showman – (1)Cailey Sime, Milbank; (2)Aiden Grupe, Watertown; (3)Skyler Stiefvater, McCook Central; (4)Jennings Pazour, Kimball; (5)Sawyer James, Estelline
Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Kevin & Amber Blagg & C & R Supply, Inc..
Sheep Show Results:
Grand Champion Ram – Henry Nielson, Bridgewater-Emery
Reserve Champion Ram – Kaycee Scheel, Wessington Springs
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe – Peyton Bischoff, Huron
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Raina Johnson, Harrisburg
Top 5 Breeding Sheep Showmen – (1)Josie Nold, Brookings; (2)Henry Nielson, Bridgewater-Emery; (3)Carissa Scheel, Wessington Springs; (4)Emily Robbins, Elkton; (5)Emerri Gottlob, McCook Central
Grand Champion Market Lamb – Andrea Miller, Canton
Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Shaden Muller, Sully Buttes
Top 5 Market Sheep Showmen – (1)Colton Stiefvater, McCook Central; (2)Elizabeth Albrecht, Howard; (3)Shelby Pankratz, Parker; (4)Landon Berg, Bridgewater-Emery; (5)Andrea Miller, Canton
Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks & C & R Supply, Inc.
Meat Goat Show Results:
Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Sawyer Grace, McCook Central
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Lincoln Reidburn, Clark
Top 5 Breeding Meat Goat Showmen – (1)Delaney Zoss, Mitchell; (2)Riley Gall, Freeman; (3)Wyatt Hasper, Herreid; (4)Cade Hoffman, McCook Central; (5)Evan Littau, Winner
Grand Champion Market Goat – Maisy Peterson, Chamberlain
Reserve Champion Market Goat – Talissa Tangen, Sioux Valley
Top 5 Market Meat Goat Showmen – (1)Talissa Tangen, Sioux Valley; (2)Carley Crist, Beresford; (3)Moria Steffensen, Arlington; (4)Rachel Steffensen, Arlington; (5)Ashlyn Tangen, Sioux Valley
Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch and C & R Supply, Inc.
Rabbit Show Results:
Champion Best in Show – Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley
Reserve Best in Show – Teagan Scheel, Wessington Springs
Top 5 Showmen – (1)Brianna Gilcrist, Winner; (2)Kelsey Fischer, Webster; (3)Hailey Schoenfelder, Huron; (4)Taylor Hawley, Bridgewater-Emery; (5)Julia Tinker, Brandon Valley
Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Woehl’s Rabbits. Best of Show and Reserve sponsored by Mark and Staci Schloe.
Dairy Goat Show Results:
Grand Champion Doe – Brityn Davies, Lake Preston
Reserve Champion Doe – Willa Wurtz, Redfield
Grand Champion Milking Doe & Supreme – Justin Neuharth, Stanley County
Reserve Champion Milking Doe & Reserve Supreme – Justin Neuharth, Stanley County
Top 5 Showmen – (1)Justin Neuharth, Stanley County; (2)Johnathon Neuharth, Stanley County; (3)Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Chamberlain; (4)Mya McCloud, Lake Preston; (5)Brityn Davies, Lake Preston
Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms& C & R Supply, Inc.
Swine Show Results:
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt – Melanie Calmus, Howard
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston
3rd Place Breeding Gilt – Carson Eichler, Lake Preston
4th Place Breeding Gilt – Gracelyn Straight, Parkston
5th Place Breeding Gilt – Melanie Calmus, Howard
Top 5 Breeding Showmen – (1)Melanie Calmus, Howard; (2)Mackenzie Atherton, Webster; (3)Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston; (4)Braylon Baloun, Parker; (5)Jonathan Moe, Estelline
Grand Champion Market Hog – Treyson Zeigler, Gettysburg
Reserve Champion Market Hog – Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare
3rd Place Market Hog – Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare
4th Place Market Hog – Nolan Eichler, Lake Preston
5th Place Market Hog – Lacie Weber, Howard
Top 5 Market Showmen – (1)Lacie Weber, Howard; (2)Carson Eichler, Lake Preston; (3)Kase Callies, Howard; (4)Jocelyn Wagner, Hitchcock-Tulare; (5)Jovie Wirt, Lennox-Sundstrom
Swine Showmanship awards sponsored by Thompson Family and C & R Supply, Inc..
Dairy Cattle Show Results:
Supreme Champion – Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom, award sponsored by Todd Osterman
Overall Champion Senior – Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom
Overall Champion Junior – Fisher Beck, Selby Area
Top 5 Showmen – (1)Walker Zoellner, Groton; (2)Gavin Mattson, Deuel; (3)Fisher Beck, Selby; (4)Braylon Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom; (5)Skyler Plucker, Lennox-Sundstrom
Dairy Showmanship sponsored by Todd Osterman
Round Robin Showmanship Results:
Champion – Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Chamberlain
Reserve Champion – Josie Nold, Brookings
Round Robin awards sponsored by Odden Cattle Company
–South Dakota FFA