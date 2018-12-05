FFA State Champions Crowned in Leadership Development Events

BATH, S.D. — On December 3, 2018, nearly 600 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 11 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: ADM Tulare, Agtegra, BankWest, CHS Foundation, LG Seeds, Monsanto and Twin City Region Northland Ford Dealers. State-winning teams and individuals highlighted below, now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.

Parliamentary Procedure teams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. Our state sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The state level team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason, and Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt. The team results are as follows:

1. Menno team members: Logan Klaudt, Tess Oplinger, Abby Fischer, Jaedyn Oplinger, Aidan Friesen, Eisley Sayler, alternate Brittney Massey and Advisor Brady Duxbury)

2. Highmore

3. Harrisburg

4. Willow Lake

5. McCook Central

The All-State Parliamentary Procedure Team is comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. This area is sponsored by Skinner Financial Services. Those selected are:

President – Haley Husted, Highmore

Members At Large:

Tess Oplinger, Menno

Abby Fischer, Menno

Veronica Knippling, Highmore

Trinity Peterson, Willow Lake

Jacob, Wagner, McCook Central

In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD. The results were:

1. Danika Gordon, Sturgis

2. Sydney Hoffman, Bridgewater Emery

3. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

4. Sami Wisman, Tri-Valley

5. Danielle Houghtaling, Doland

6. Molly Dye, Deuel

7. Grace Nelson, Madison

8. Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern Area

In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Our state level and travel scholarship sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. Results were as follows (photo left to right 1st & 3rd):

Isabel Roth, Harrisburg

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Madeline Loewe, Lennox

Grace Nelson, Madison

Samantha Pappas Groton

Kristin Kotas, Bridgewater-Emery

Mitchell Vanderwal, Northwestern Area

Landon Wolter, Wessington Springs

Employment Interview Skills challenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. The winning travel scholarship is sponsored by Kindra Gordon and Three Corners Agency, Inc. – Melissa Stearns, Agent. The results were:

1. Danika Gordon, Sturgis

2. Tayte Gleason, Dell Rapids

3. Reece Ullerich, West Central

4. Randi Tivis, Sturgis

5. Anna Schwader, Howard

6. Kadyn Nolz, West Central

7. Shania Knutson, Viborg-Hurley

8. Samantha Frickson, Bowdle

Ag Sales team members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by CHS Brandon. The winning travel scholarship is sponsored by CHS Brandon and Hoegemeyer Hybrids. The results were:

1. McCook Central team members Rylee Klinkhammer, Tanner Peterson, Hadley Stiefvater, Cole Grasma) Advisors Terry Rieckman & Tracy Chase

2. Brookings

3. Rapid City

4. Deuel

5. Northwestern

The Junior Conduct of Meetings event is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. This event is sponsored by Gary Bachman, Prairie Appraisal Service of Bowdle. The team results were:

1. McCook Central team members Back row: Joe Loudenburg, Kyle Schoon, Emma Heinz, Sydney Grasma. Front row: Gracie Wurtz, Elana Krutsinger, Ella Stiefvater, Megan Stiefvater) Advisors Terry Rieckman & Tracy Chase.

2. Lennox-Sundstrom

3. Hot Springs

4. Willow Lake

5. Highmore

Creed Speaking participants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were:

1. Sierra Hilgenkamp

2. Matea Gordon, Sturgis

3. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

4. Rachel Rickenbach, Hot Springs

5. Alana Howard, Miller

6. Kathryn Rausch, Hoven

7. Jacob Tvinnereim, Lake Preston

8. Annalise Kludt

In Marketing Plan, teams of students determine a local community need and create a complete strategy for marketing a new agricultural product or company to fill that need. The sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc., and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by Hurley and Associates. The results are:

1. Lennox: team members Kayleigh Thill, Alexis Medenwald, Gemma Sanchez, Advisor Jim Wilson

2. Bowdle

3. Hot Springs

4. Harrisburg

5. Parker

In Ag Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union and the Farm Forum. The results were:

1. Wall team members: Lillyanna Wagner, Camri Elshere, Katy Humphrey, Abbianna Weinzetl, Lexy Dunker, Jenna Elshere and advisor Dani Herring)

Milbankf

Parker

Sturgis

Beresford

In Ag Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then "air" it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Implement. Results were:

Cassidy Sayler, Viborg-Hurley

Taren Tschetter, Doland

Jessica Kot, Kimball

Alicia VanderWal, Sioux Valley

Maria Roghair, Sunshine Bible Academy

Morgan Anderson, Watertown

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Ashton Olivier, Chester

In Ag Communications, teams of students play the role of communications consultants to develop and present a media plan for an assigned scenario. Members also complete Editing and Communications tests. This event is sponsored by the South Dakota Broadcasters Association. The winning travel scholarship is sponsored by Dakota Farm talk. Results were:

Harrisburg team members Kayla Smeenk, Madison Heyn, Michaela Heyn, and Allyson Beninga. Advisors Tara Fastert and Todd Marks

McCook Central

West Central

Hot Springs

Belle Fourche

The South Dakota FFA consists of 90 FFA chapters with 4,400 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org/ for more information, and/or follow us on Facebook (South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota FFA Association).

–SD FFA