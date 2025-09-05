Field Day showcases applications of small ruminant grazing 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The field day will look at forage preferences and efficiency with multiple species. Photo by Jana Schwartz schwartz1-sheep

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host a field day on Friday, Sept. 26, focused on small ruminant grazing at Harold Johnson’s Ranch (Egan Lane, Hyannis, Neb., just east of Egan Lake).

The in-person event will begin at 9 a.m. MT, and highlight how integrating different livestock species, such as cattle, sheep, or goats, can benefit pasture health, management of woody species, and overall ranch profitability.

Producers, land managers, and anyone interested in diversifying their grazing systems are invited to attend. The field day will feature live demonstrations and perspectives from the hosting producer who has implemented small ruminant grazing, as well as insights from UNL Extension specialists on flock health considerations over lunch.

Topics will include:

Forage preferences and efficiency with multiple species

Fencing and infrastructure for small ruminants

Nutritional considerations and supplementation

Economics and marketing opportunities

Parasite and predator control strategies

Flock health considerations

Participants will have the opportunity to see livestock in action and discuss firsthand the practical aspects of multispecies grazing.

This event is free to attend and includes lunch, but registration is requested to help with planning.

For questions or to register, contact: Brock Ortner at bortner2@unl.edu , 308-327-2312, or Ryan Benjamin at ryan.benjamin@unl.edu , 402-376-1850.

– University of Nebraska–Lincoln