Field days slated to collect spurge-eating insects

Bismarck, ND – Field days have been finalized at one North Dakota site to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said persons interested in acquiring the flea beetles to release on their own property can collect them from established populations at the field day site.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combating leafy spurge infestations.”

Field days are scheduled as follows:

Billings County – 10 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, June 17 – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg

Billings County – 10 a.m. MDT, Thursday, June 26 – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg

To get to the Billings County field days collection site from Belfield, attendees should take U.S. Highway 85 north from Belfield for 8.5 miles, turn west onto Franks Creek Road and travel an additional 14-15 miles. Signs will denote the turn to the collection site on the right, which is best accessed with a pickup or four-wheel drive vehicle.

Other counties are planning field days but complete details have not yet been finalized.

All attendees are asked to help collect and all beetles collected are distributed evenly.

Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the flea beetles and are asked to bring sweep nets if they have them.

More information and specific directions to field day sites are available by contacting the applicable local weed control officer:

For Billings County, contact Katie Dillman at (701) 218-0113

The field days are co-hosted by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the weed boards of the respective counties.

–NDSU Extension