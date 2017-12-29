Fifth Annual Downtown Burger Battle Features Six Contenders: 2018 Battle Sponsored by South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation

This year’s contenders include (see photos and burger descriptions for the participants below):

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) presents the fifth annual Downtown Burger Battle promotion, which kicks off on Tuesday, January 2 and continues through January 31, 2018. Downtown Burger Battle is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation.

Six downtown restaurants will compete in this year's battle with a specialty burger, which the public can order and rate in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Customer Service.

Past Burger Battle winners include: JL Beers "Humpty Dumpty" (2014) and Skelly's Pub "Truffled Leek and Creamy Blue Cheese Burger" (2015). The Market remains the defending champion, winning two years in a row with "Market Charcuterie Burger" (2016) and "White Buffalo" (2017).

Entry into a prize drawing will be awarded each time customers turn in their rate card for a featured burger at any of the six participating restaurants. The prize is a gift card to all six restaurants, and the drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion.

Customers can enter to win one restaurant gift card in weekly drawings by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle18.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation