Fifth-generation Nebraska cattle producer sees beef industry as strong

For National Beef Month, we are looking at the future of the beef industry through the eyes of some of our area youth in a four-part series.

Agriculture is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy, along with crops, beef is a big player. Nationally, in 2024, Nebraska was number one in beef with more than two billion dollars of exports, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. While there looks to be changes in the next decade, many of the ranches supplying those cattle are still family-owned, and some will see the next generation take the reins.

“The Nebraska beef industry is huge, and it’s so cool to be from a state that one person relates to four cows, so it’s like a four-to-one ratio of cattle to people,” said Alexa Tollman, a native of Crawford and a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Because that just represents how much the producers are putting into the land, their livestock, and making agriculture the backbone of our state, the backbone of our world. It’s really cool to see that Nebraska is able to sustain this kind of industry.”

Tollman moved to Crawford, Nebraska, in 2016 with her parents, Justin and Tami, and younger brother Garrett to take over the family ranch operations. For her, it developed a passion for agriculture and the beef industry. “That’s when I first got my real taste of what agriculture is, being raised in a cattle operation has really helped me engage my passion and see what kind of future I want.”

Tollman is the 2024-2025 Nebraska State FFA Vice President, and she admits that it took some pushing from her father to get involved with FFA. She was growing up in agriculture and didn’t see a need to take ag classes. “He forced me to be in the class. So, you know if it wasn’t for my parents, I wouldn’t have these opportunities or be in these activities I’m in right now.”

Once Tollman was in FFA, she took full advantage of getting all the knowledge and skills it offered. She was engaged in livestock judging contests, livestock management, and economics classes. One of the bigger positives for Tollman was the networking. “I gained knowledge, worked with a team, and was able to connect with other chapters. So that’s kind of why I continued in FFA, because of the networking side of things.” She knew if she didn’t understand something, somebody else in her district, or an ag instructor, would be able to help.

While the beef industry is challenging, Tollman said technology will provide some opportunities. “The different kinds of technology I’m discovering in college are really unique, and I’d like to take some things back home and incorporate them into my herd and future operations,” she said. Virtual fencing is one example she would like to learn more about and maybe see it work on their ranch.

To Tollman, the future of the beef industry is strong. “I’m blessed to be raised in this industry, and as a future cattle producer, it’s a highlight knowing that my future is going to continue in my family’s path of being a fifth-generation cattle producer.”

Alexa Tollman serves as the 2024-2025 Nebraska State FFA Vice President. Courtesy Photo

-UNL Extension