5th-generation Sidney, Mont., rancher chosen to attend national conference

The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) has selected Katelyn Dynneson of Sidney, Mont. to represent the Montana Stockgrowers Associaton (MSGA) at the Young Cattlemen's Conference this year. The Young Cattlemen's Conference (YCC), held May 30 – June 7, is an opportunity for cattlemen and cattlewomen between the ages of 25 and 50 to visit segments of the beef industry in other parts of our nation with young cattlemen from other states. Facilitated by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), participants will travel with national attendees to Denver, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be chosen to represent MSGA at YCC. I truly appreciate the opportunity given to me by the foundation," noted Dynneson. "I'm looking forward to networking with fellow beef industry leaders from across the country and learning skills to be a better beef advocate."

Katelyn Dynneson is a 5th generation farmer and rancher in Sidney. She graduated from Montana State University with honors and a double major in agricultural business and economics. She works full time on her family's cow-calf operation, custom backgrounding feedlot, and farm where they raise small grains, corn, and hay. She serves as the secretary/treasurer for the MonDak Area Stockgrowers and is a leader for the Richland County 4-H Jr. Leaders. She participated in the inaugural class of the Montana Stockgrowers Leadership Series and is the current Vice-Chair of the Young Stockgrowers.

The primary objective of YCC is to develop leadership qualities in young cattlemen and expose them to all aspects of the beef industry. The tour helps these young leaders understand all areas of our industry ranging from industry structure to issues management, from production research to marketing.

For more information on the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation and its work to preserve Montana's ranching legacy, please contact 406-442-3420.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association