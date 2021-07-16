Fifty-One High Schools Selected for 2021/2022 Build Your Base Program

PIERRE, S.D – Athletes from fifty-one South Dakota high schools and communities will benefit from the Build Your Base with Beef Program, a partnership between Sanford Health, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) as BEEF continues to power athletes across South Dakota.

The partnership is moving into its fourth year as it continues this fall in high school athletic programs across the state. Build Your Base was originally designed for football players; however, educational material will open to all athletic programs this fall. High Schools completed and returned applications to the SDBIC and were selected by committee members made up of Sanford and SDBIC representatives.

This comprehensive sports nutrition and training program, utilizing beef as the premiere protein, is working with athletes and their families towards building a successful sports season through a healthful lifestyle. “The Sanford Sports Science Institute is excited to see the Build Your Base program continue to grow year after year,” states Dr. Thayne Munce, Sanford Sports Science Institute. “We value our partnership with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and appreciate the opportunity this innovative program gives us to impact the health and well-being of student-athletes and communities in South Dakota.”

The Build Your Base with Beef program has expanded beyond the borders of South Dakota and throughout the nation. SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert describes the expansion, “This program continues to surpass expectations as it was recently showcased at the U.S Track and Field Trials. Although we are seeing national success, we want to ensure our South Dakota Schools continue to have the opportunity to be a part of its growth. Beef plays a huge role in our schools and rural communities and we want to make sure we are continuing these relationships.”

The program provides information to high school, collegiate, and elite professional athletes with education materials developed around a whole plate experience; supporting optimal performance on and off the field.

The following schools will be a part of the 2021/2022 season: Alcester-Hudson, Arlington (Arlington/Lake Preston), Baltic, Bowdle, Brandon Valley, Canton, Centerville, Chamberlain, Colome, Custer, Dakota Valley, Dupree, Eureka, Faith, Flandreau Indian School, Florence/Henry, Frederick Area, Harding County, Harrisburg, Herreid/Selby Area, Howard, Huron, Ipswich, Jones County, Lemmon, Leola, Marion, McCook Central/Montrose, Milbank, Mitchell, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, New Underwood, Newell, Parker, Philip, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Spearfish, Stanley County, Takini, Timber Lake, Wagner, Webster, West Central, Winner, Wolsey-Wessington.

For more information on the Build Your Base with Beef program visit, http://www.buildyourbase.org

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.beefboard.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council