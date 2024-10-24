Fighter pilot, professional golfer to open NCBA CattleCon 2025

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 24, 2024) –Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney will be the opening general session speaker at CattleCon 2025, Feb. 4-6, in San Antonio, Texas. A decorated F-16 fighter pilot, professional golfer, philanthropist and bestselling author, Rooney is called to “inspire people to help people.”



Rooney is best known for founding the Folds of Honor, a leading non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has provided nearly 44,000 life-changing scholarships totaling approximately $200 million. Rooney is also a Class A member of the PGA and has founded two nationally ranked golf clubs in collaboration with Jack Nicklaus.

CattleCon 2025 attendees will begin the week with inspirational speakers and will end on a high note with an unforgettable evening at Cowboys’ Night at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday, Feb. 6. This bucket-list-worthy event perfectly blends the thrill of rodeo action with the best of country music.



Kick off the evening with heart-pounding performances featuring top rodeo athletes then stay tuned for a special country music performance by Scotty McCreery to end the night. A North Carolina native, McCreery won season 10 of American Idol, which kick-started his country music career. He was recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.



Getting to San Antonio is made easier with discounted flights on United, a registration payment plan, and free Thursday trade show registration for FFA and 4-H members. Cattle producers attending CattleCon 2025 are also eligible to apply for the Rancher Resilience Grant, which provides reimbursement for registration and up to three nights hotel. For more information and to apply, visit http://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant .



A variety of registration options are available, including super saver rates for those who register early. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visitconvention.ncba.org .

–NCBA