Fightin’ Irish: Notre Dame student Kayle Lauck plans to return to South Dakota’s ag industry

It’s been said that rural roots shape many future leaders in the agriculture industry and Kayle Lauck from Salem, South Dakota, is proof of this. Her path is also proof of just how diverse the industry is.

Lauck, who just completed her junior year at the University of Notre Dame, has followed a unique path, shaped by her agricultural background and diverse experiences across the globe.

Spearheading Agriculture at Notre Dame

When you think of studying agriculture, Notre Dame probably isn’t the first college that comes to mind.

“A lot of things fell into place for Notre Dame to work out, and it felt like the place that I was being called to at that time in my life,” Lauck said. “It really has become the place that was meant to be.”

At Notre Dame, Lauck co-founded the university’s first agricultural organization, Agricultural Student Association of Notre Dame , with a student from Wisconsin — not only providing a community for students passionate about agriculture now but also for the future. This initiative has created a platform to provide opportunities to learn more about agriculture and food industries across the world.

“I wanted to find a community of people who understood and had a passion for agriculture,” she said. “Hannah Dahl, a student from Wisconsin, we found each other first and had some of the same experiences growing up. We didn’t know where to find this community, so we started this club and this was our baby for nearly two years to really get through the hoops of getting it started, but it’s been fun.”

This community has grown and has facilitated important discussions on international agriculture and the challenges faced by farming communities worldwide.

At the University of Notre Dame, Lauck is pursuing political science with minors in politics, philosophy, and economics, and education, schooling and society. This also might not sound like a path to a future in agriculture, but it has given her a broad range of options to be able to meet her interests and specialize in agricultural policy and international agricultural development. Her latest accomplishment was being named a 2024 Truman Scholar, the University’s 12th Truman Scholar since 2010, which will help support her law track. Lauck is among 60 scholarship recipients from a pool of more than 700 candidates.

“Political science really has provided a broad platform to be able to explore agricultural systems and policies,” Lauck said. “Notre Dame also gave me the experience to be able to participate in the university’s Washington program.”

Through Notre Dame’s Washington program, Lauck spent a semester her sophomore year interning with the House Agriculture Committee in Washington D.C.

“Through this experience, I was able to work firsthand in agricultural policy, which really sparked a passion for this,” Lauck said. “Before the Washington program, I had previously participated in the National Farmers Union Legislative Fly-In and during this conference, I was on Capitol Hill, and it was so cool to be advocating for policies that really protected small farms and farming families — really protecting the lifestyle that I was surrounded by growing up in a small town in South Dakota.”

Advocating for Rural Communities Like the One She Grew Up In

Growing up in rural South Dakota, Lauck’s connection to agriculture started with her grandparents’ farm. This and her active involvement showing cattle in 4-H as well as FFA formed the backdrop for experiences in public speaking, leadership and agriscience research. These early experiences are what initially led to Lauck’s passion for sustainable agricultural practices and rural mental health — setting the stage for her future ambitions.

“This background and 4-H and FFA really inspired me to want to stay in the agricultural field,” Lauck said. “FFA is where my interest started in agriscience research projects. A lot of my research projects focused on environmental sustainability and smarter ways to use water and more.”

Her passion for research extended to Notre Dame where she worked in a university lab studying stream ecology and soil health, which deepened her understanding of environmental sustainability for the future of agriculture.

“Farmer mental health has always been another main focus for me, too,” Lauck said.

In just South Dakota alone, she witnessed firsthand the prevalence of mental health challenges in farming communities and grew a passion for working with programs and organizations that focus on farmer mental health policies — important to address the larger rural mental health crisis across the U.S. Through an internship with South Dakota State University Extension, under Dr. Andrea Bjornestad, Lauck was part of efforts distributing mental healthcare vouchers and organizing QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) trainings across the state.

Kayle Lauck | Steve Toepp / University of Notre Dame (Steve Toepp / University of Notre Dame)

A Future Also Inspired by Global Perspectives

“Growing up in rural South Dakota has given me a lot of values and passions and a place I come back to every summer and my breaks from school,” Lauck said. “It’s my goal to come back after all of my schooling is done, but then to also be able to use my education to learn and achieve more.”

She said she probably would have never learned about nor have been exposed to this many diverse perspectives had she stayed close to home for college.

“I don’t think I was really expecting to learn that much more about agriculture going to Notre Dame,” Lauck said. “This was an important byproduct going away and one that I never anticipated.”

Her studies at Notre Dame have taken her far from South Dakota, including spending this past semester in Ireland, where she explored rural challenges and agricultural practices in a different context.

“It was fascinating to see the similarities and differences in rural issues between Ireland and the U.S.,” Lauck said. The challenges in agriculture and communities look much different than our rural American communities, but also, they are facing a lot of similar struggles. For instance, in Ireland there are similar issues with broadband access but since it is a smaller country, they can really hone in on this issue.”

This and other study abroad experiences, including Israel and Poland, provided global perspective and enriched her understanding of agricultural sustainability and rural community resilience for the future.

Lauck intends to use these diverse perspectives to pursue a law degree and then plans to return to beloved South Dakota and advocate for rural communities.

But before this, Lauck has one more summer and year of undergrad.

This summer, Lauck will intern with the Congressional Hunger Center’s Zero Hunger Internship Program in Washington, D.C., working with a nonprofit, FoodRecovery.org , that redirects food waste to those in need. This role aligns with her belief in the capacity of agriculture to address food insecurity, another challenge connected to the agriculture industry.

Then, she’ll head back to campus for her senior year.

“I’m really excited to get back to campus this fall,” Lauck said. “I’m excited for Notre Dame football and to spend some time with my friends who I’ve been away from while studying abroad.”

She’ll be wrapping up her four years with a meaningful senior thesis research project, “Which factors influence whether rural interest group lobbies successfully access funding from federal rural development programs,” and will also be focused on ensuring the future of the agricultural club and another organization she co-founded, the South Dakota College Connection Program, which helps high school students navigate college applications.

Lauck’s journey from rural South Dakota to the University of Notre Dame and beyond demonstrates the powerful influence agricultural roots can have on one’s journey as well as how the journey often comes full circle.

“My rural roots and growing up surrounded by a farming culture and community have been what has guided me throughout all of college and instilled many values,” Lauck said. “It’s been such a value to me that I have this home and can continue to work to improve the lives of rural community residents and farming families that shaped these values in the future.”

Kayle Lauck spent the past semester, Spring 2024, studying abroad in the Ireland at the University of Galway, where she was working as a climate economics researcher assistant to Tom McDermott, the Galway University Foundation Lecturer in the Economics of Climate Change and Development. Kayle-Lauck-1

Lauck interned with the House Agriculture Committee in Washington D.C. her sophomore year, Spring 2023. Photos courtesy Lauck Kayle-Lauck-2

Lauck preparing the St. Mary’s farm in South Bend, Indiana, as an early service project for the Agricultural Student Association of Notre Dame, an organization she co-founded. Kayle-Lauck-3