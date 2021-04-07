Fighting Back! NRBC Teams Up with Rein In Cancer for Silent Auction and Food Drive

Imagine trying to decide between gas to get to a cancer treatment or a meal to build your strength.

Or the choice could be between hay for your horses or dietary counseling to stop the endless nausea that accompanies chemotherapy.

The horrible truth is that these are not uncommon choices for those diagnosed with cancer.

“Facing cancer is a battle no one should have to fight, but unfortunately that horrible disease affects millions of people each year, including those in the reining industry. Helping those in the industry is the reason 501c3 Rein In Cancer was created,” noted Rein In Cancer co-founder and NRBC Sponsor Shorty Koger of Shorty’s Hattery.

The tumultuous year that was 2020 created even more of a hardship for many battling the disease.

“Food insecurity has become a major problem for cancer patients because of loss of income due to the pandemic,” noted NRBC Media Director Savannah Magoteaux. “Nutrition can be the key to survival when fighting cancer, and there are so many patients who are struggling now. That’s why NRBC and Rein in Cancer are teaming up again to bring relief to the ones who need it most.”

In addition to the annual Rein In Cancer Silent Auction, which brings in substantial funds each year, the NRBC is asking its participants to bring storable food items as well. “Rein In Cancer is run by volunteers, so nearly 100 percent of money raised goes directly to cancer patients. Still, if a person would still like to help but isn’t sure about giving money, bringing canned or boxed food to the NRBC Show Office is a great way to help,” Magoteaux noted.

Rein In Cancer Silent Auction items can be dropped off at the NRBC Sponsor/Media Office, or shipped to the NRBC Office prior to the event.

Food items can be dropped off at the Show Office.

Best donated food items for cancer patients include nut butters, low-sodium or no-salt-added beans, canned meats and fish in water, no-sugar-added applesauce and dried fruit. Canned vegetables are always welcome, as are brown/wild/white rice, no-butter popcorn, plain oatmeal, whole grain crackers, and canned soups.

“Other items that are commonly forgotten are can openers or even simple blenders for patients being fed through tubes who have to blend their food. There are so many needs.” Magoteaux added, “Anything we can do to help, we want to do it. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t had someone they know be diagnosed with this disease. Our reining family is generous, caring, and we can help make a difference in many lives.”

For more information about Rein In Cancer, visit reinincancer.com or call Cheryl Cody at 580-759-2572 or Shorty Koger at 405-232-4287.