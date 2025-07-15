Finalists Chosen for Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: EAGAN, Minn., July 15, 2025 – The top 5 finalists for the Dakotafest 2025 Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected. IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the sixth annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award on Thursday, Aug. 21 during the 2025 event. Award judges selected the nominees whose applications demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated; positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges; community involvement and passion for her farm and the Ag industry.

From left: Shannon Kubik, Crystal Neuharth, Leanne Wieczorek, Frannie Fritz, Shelby Boomsma. Dakotafest | Courtesy photo image-26

The finalists, in no particular order, are Shannon Kubik of Hamill, Crystal Neuharth of Fort Pierre, Leanne Wieczorek of Mt. Vernon, Frannie Fritz of Iroquios, and Shelby Boomsma of Hitchcock. Detailed biographies of each finalists are available at Dakotafest.com . These five women will be recognized at the Women in Ag Event and awards ceremony in the Wick Building on the show grounds the morning of Thursday, Aug. 7.

“2025 nominations showed so much dedication to and diversity in agriculture. Their commitment to community was evident in their stories,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are hands-on, dedicated ag producers and we are honored to name them as the top finalists for this award.”

Attendees can learn more about the finalists and buy tickets at Dakotafest.com . The Dakotafest 2025 Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, Farm Bureau Financial Services and KMIT.

–Dakotafest