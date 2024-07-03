Finalists chosen for DakotaFest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award

The top 5 finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected. IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the fifth annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award during the 2024 event.

Award judges selected the top five women whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, and diversification or challenges. They are leaders in their communities and have a passion for agriculture in South Dakota.

The finalists, in no particular order, are Stacy Watembach of Alexandria, Sara Easton of Parkston, Kendra Olson of White Lake, Erin Yost of Wessington Springs, and Barbara Powell of Platte. These five women will be recognized during the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of August 22, at the Dakotafest grounds.

“Each nominee for Dakotafest Woman Farmer or Rancher of the Year is truly an inspiration,” said Niki Jones, Event Marketing Director, IDEAg. “The five women selected as finalists exemplify a selfless dedication to their farm or ranch and community. We are excited to honor these women as the top five finalists for this award.”

Attendees can get tickets and learn more about the finalists at Dakotafest.com . The Dakotafest 2024 Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award is sponsored by Brock Grain, Farm Bureau Financial Services, KMIT, and Farm Credit Services of America.

Stacy Watembach, Kendra Olson, Sara Easton, Erin Yost, Barbara Powell. DakotaFest | Courtesy photo image-5

–Dakotafest