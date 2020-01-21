Financial Elder Abuse Webinar Hosted by SDSU Extension

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension have invited Kimberly Zachrison, Assistant Attorney General of South Dakota, to present “Who do you trust with your money? Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation.” The webinar will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. MT/Noon CT. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home or during their lunch hour.

A friend or a loved one, such as an adult child, is more likely to engage in financial elder abuse than a stranger or scam artist. This webinar will help explain why friends or loved ones may tend to engage in elder financial exploitation. In addition, it will help participants become familiar with some of the legal agreements that appoint others to make financial decisions for older adults. Factors that make a person vulnerable to financial exploitation will be explored, as well as tips and tricks to reduce risk of experiencing financial exploitation. This webinar will close with information about the resources available if you think that you or a loved one have been a victim of financial elder abuse.

There is no cost to participate. Register by visiting https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/elder-abuse-and-financial-exploitation-webinar.

For more information, contact Leacey Brown, South Dakota State University Extension Gerontology Field Specialist at 605-394-1722 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension