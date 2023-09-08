‘Find your spark’ at SDSU Extension 4-H Junior Fall Conference

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension 4-H is hosting two new Junior Fall Conference events this fall for 4-H youth.

Junior Fall Conference is for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in 4-H. Themed “Find Your Spark: Lighting the Way with South Dakota 4-H,” the event will include a 4-H dance, movie night, a service-learning experience, and the opportunity to practice dinner etiquette at a formal meal.

Oakley G. Perry, SDSU Extension 4-H County Operations and Professional Development Program Manager said Junior Fall Conference will create a fun environment where youth can make positive memories while learning life skills.

“This is an opportunity to meet 4-H members from across your region of the state and attend cool activities,” Perry said. “Lighting the Way with South Dakota 4-H at Junior Fall Conference is the place to be this fall to make memories that last forever.”

There will be a conference on each side of the state. The East River Fall Conference is Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Prairie Shores Resort in Madison, South Dakota. Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Sept. 30, with attendees checking out at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Oct. 1.

The West River Fall Conference is Oct. 13-15 at the Storm Mountain Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Which conference to attend is determined by the 4-H member’s county of enrollment. East River Junior Fall Conference counties include: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Turner, Union, Walworth and Yankton.

West River Junior Fall Conference counties include: Bennett, Brule, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Harding, Hughes, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp and Ziebach.

Youth who wish to attend the event outside of their region should submit a request to their local county office along with a justification.

Tickets are $320 per person. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “conference” or contact your county 4-H office.

For more information, contact your county 4-H office; Oakley G. Perry, SDSU Extension 4-H County Operations and Professional Development Program Manager, at 605-688-5614 or Oakley.Perry@sdstate.edu ; or Amanda Stade, SDSU Extension State 4-H Events Management Coordinator at 605-688-4167 or Amanda.Stade@sdstate.edu .

-SDSU Extension