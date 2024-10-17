Fire burns near Dunning, Nebraska

With extremely dry conditions, an unseasonably warm temperature and wind, a big scare came to the Dunning community on Monday, October 14.

Bales on a chain mover hay truck caught fire. The truck was traveling Highway 2 approximately four miles south of Dunning. The semi driver unloaded the bales on the highway and east side of the road and thus started a prairie fire burning to the northeast. Traffic was slowed down to one lane.

According to Dunning fire chief Kevin Anderson, 362 acres burned. Two area ranches were affected.

Fire units came very rapidly from all directions. The attendees of the junior high and junior varsity football games taking place on the Sandhills High School football field at Dunning, witnessed many trucks that came by. Two air support planes also were seen flying over the area. The games continued as planned since the fire was southeast of town.

The Dunning community would like to like to express its gratitude to all that came to help.

A truckdriver unloaded burning hay, igniting a grass fire.