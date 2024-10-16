Fire prevention on BLM in North Dakota, South Dakota

BLM lands within the following NORTH DAKOTA & SOUTH DAKOTA counties are under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions until further notice:

North Dakota counties of Dunn, McKenzie, Williams, Golden Valley, Stark and Bowman AND all BLM lands lying within the South Dakota counties of Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Stanley, and Ziebach.

Prohibited Acts:

1. Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

3. The following acts are prohibited between 1:00 pm and 1:00 am:

• Operating any internal combustion engine.

• Welding, grinding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

• Using an explosive.

A one-hour active foot patrol with appropriate fire tools, checking for and reporting fires, is required within and/or around the

work site following cessation of all work as described above.

4. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun. (Hunting legally IS allowed.)

5. Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails, as defined in approved agency travel plan.

6. Operating motorized vehicles on a non-surfaced (Two Track) BLM Road with a wheeled motor vehicle.

–BLM