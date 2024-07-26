Fire Restrictions in Effect July 23, 2024 For Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming

Custer, S.D., July 22, 2024 — Black Hills National Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran has signed a Stage 1 fire restrictions order for the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming (WY). Special Order 180 (& Map ) will be effective Tuesday, July 23, 2024 through December 15, 2024, unless rescinded sooner.

“Persistent long-term drought conditions and recent high temperatures combined with the lack of moisture have dramatically increased the fire danger, said Jason Virtue, Black Hills National Forest Fire Staff Officer. “Conditions are ripe for large fire potential, and people need to be extremely careful in the Forest.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites in the WY Black Hills National Forest.

Other restrictions include: (see Exemptions )

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed and approved spark arrestor.

Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher nearby.

Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition.

Cochran issued the order to protect the forest and to provide for human safety as forest moisture levels drop and temperatures increase.

“The current fire restrictions will remain in place until fire managers determine that local conditions make it safe for the restrictions to be lifted,” said Virtue.

Information about area fire restrictions is posted on the Black Hills Fire Restriction website at http://www.blackhillsfirerestrictions.com .

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills , follow the Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF .

–USDA