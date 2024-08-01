Fire restrictions take effect in additional counties across Montana
HELENA – More Montana counties will enter Stage I fire restrictions over the next few days. In Phillips County, Stage I fire restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2. And in Flathead and Lincoln counties, Stage I fire restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the counties’ lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within each county. These restrictions are in place for all fishing access sites (FAS), state parks and wildlife management areas (WMAs) managed by FWP in Phillips, Flathead and Lincoln counties.
FWP-managed properties in Phillips County include:
- Dodson Dam Wildlife Management Area WMA
- Dodson Creek WMA
- Sleeping Buffalo WMA
- Cole Ponds FAS
- Bjornberg Bridge FAS
- Alkali Creek FAS
- Cree Crossing WMA
FWP-managed properties in Flathead County include:
- Ray Kuhns WMA
- Blanchard Lake FAS
- Smith Lake FAS
- Beaver Lake FAS
- Skyles Lake FAS
- Bigfork FAS
- Old Steel Bridge FAS
- Kokanee Bend FAS
- Pressentine FAS
- Sportsmans Bridge FAS
- Teakettle FAS
- Lone Pine State Park
- Whitefish Lake State Park
- Wayfarers State Park
- Somers FAS
- Les Mason State Park
- Bootjack Lake FAS
- Shady Lane FAS
- Echo Lake FAS
- McWenneger Slough FAS
- Pine Grove Pond FAS
- Paul’s Memorial FAS
- North Shore WMA
- Somers Beach State Park
- Bad Rock Canyon WMA
Stage I fire restrictions prohibit:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating.
Learn more about wildfire prevention and the latest information on fires in Montana athttp://www.mtfireinfo.org.
–Montana Fish, Wildlfe and Parks
See more