Fire restrictions take effect in additional counties across Montana

HELENA – More Montana counties will enter Stage I fire restrictions over the next few days. In Phillips County, Stage I fire restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2. And in Flathead and Lincoln counties, Stage I fire restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the counties’ lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within each county. These restrictions are in place for all fishing access sites (FAS), state parks and wildlife management areas (WMAs) managed by FWP in Phillips, Flathead and Lincoln counties.



FWP-managed properties in Phillips County include:

Dodson Dam Wildlife Management Area WMA

Dodson Creek WMA

Sleeping Buffalo WMA

Cole Ponds FAS

Bjornberg Bridge FAS

Alkali Creek FAS

Cree Crossing WMA



FWP-managed properties in Flathead County include:

Ray Kuhns WMA

Blanchard Lake FAS

Smith Lake FAS

Beaver Lake FAS

Skyles Lake FAS

Bigfork FAS

Old Steel Bridge FAS

Kokanee Bend FAS

Pressentine FAS

Sportsmans Bridge FAS

Teakettle FAS

Lone Pine State Park

Whitefish Lake State Park

Wayfarers State Park

Somers FAS

Les Mason State Park

Bootjack Lake FAS

Shady Lane FAS

Echo Lake FAS

McWenneger Slough FAS

Pine Grove Pond FAS

Paul’s Memorial FAS

North Shore WMA

Somers Beach State Park

Bad Rock Canyon WMA



Stage I fire restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.



These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating.

Learn more about wildfire prevention and the latest information on fires in Montana athttp://www.mtfireinfo.org .

–Montana Fish, Wildlfe and Parks