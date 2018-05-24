Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Pageant to be in Belle Fourche

S.D. June 29, 2018. Calling all rodeo queen contestants!

You are invited to enter the 1st annual Miss Black Hills Roundup Rodeo Queen pageant held in Belle Fourche, S.D.

June 29, 2018. The one-day pageant will be held during the Black Hills Roundup 4th of July PRCA rodeo. Coronation is on June

30, 2018 during the ranch rodeo.

The age divisions are: Senior: 18 to 26; Junior: 13 to 17; and Princess: 12 & under. Judged categories include interviewing, speaking, modeling, appearance and horsemanship.

For an application or questions contact Sherry Smeenk, 605-645-8325. Application deadline is June 1, 2018.

–Black Hills Roundup Queen Pageant