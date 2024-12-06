First cases of avian influenza confirmed in North Dakota in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has recently received confirmation of the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in three sites: a backyard chicken flock in McHenry County, a commercial turkey flock in Ransom County and a backyard mixed flock in Bottineau County. All results were confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, IA.



The State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture are working closely with USDA-APHIS, other state agencies and local officials in the response. All required premises have been quarantined and flocks have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The detection triggers the suspension of commingling poultry/bird events in McHenry, Ransom and Bottineau counties and birds from those counties. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, the suspension will be automatically lifted for the counties.

There is no immediate public health concern due to this finding. The risk to people from HPAI is low despite the disease often being fatal for birds. Human cases of HPAI in the U.S. are extremely rare and no human cases have been detected in North Dakota.

“Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Birds should be kept indoors, especially during the spring and fall migration.”

“While the incidence of avian influenza has been on the decline in wild birds, these birds continue to be a source of disease to our domestic birds,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Avian influenza exists in many wild birds and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or ingestion of infected food and water.

More information about avian influenza is available at http://www.ndda.nd.gov/avian-influenza and from the USDA-APHIS at http://www.aphis.usda.gov . Any future detections of HPAI in North Dakota will be posted on http://www.ndda.nd.gov/hpai .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture