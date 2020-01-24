First Dakota to host CattleFax speaker

Yankton, SD – January 24, 2020 – First Dakota National Bank will host AgriVisions 2020 featuring Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, on February 12 in Yankton and February 13 in Fort Pierre and Mitchell. Farmers, agri-business professionals and business owners are invited to attend.

“Randy Blach will provide a market outlook packed with critical information relating to all aspects of agriculture. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in trade, consumer demand, livestock, crops and much more. In addition to CattleFax, he continues to be involved in his family’s operation in Colorado providing him first-hand insight into difference makers on the farm and ranch,” said Nate Franzen, President of First Dakota’s Ag Banking Division.

Blach joined CattleFax in 1981 and served as Director of Market Analysis for 15 years. He was promoted to CEO in January of 2001, a role that he continues to serve in today. During his tenure, the company has enjoyed significant growth and continues to lead the industry with timely market information, in-depth analysis and forecasts on cattle, protein, and grain markets in the United States and globally. Blach has been a keynote speaker at thousands of cattle, beef, and related business meetings, seminars, and conventions.

AgriVisions 2020 in Yankton

Wednesday, February 12

Best Western Kelly Inn, 1607 East Highway 50, Yankton, SD

Registration: 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Presentation: 7 p.m.

AgriVisions 2020 in Fort Pierre

Thursday, February 13

Drifters, 325 E Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Registration: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Presentation: 10 a.m.

AgriVisions 2020 in Mitchell

Thursday, February 13

Mitchell Technical Institute Technology Center, 1800 East Spruce St, Mitchell, SD

Registration: 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Presentation: 7 p.m.

Lunch will follow the presentation in Fort Pierre, and ice cream socials will follow presentations in Yankton and Mitchell. Visit FirstDakotaAg.com to register online today, or call 605-665-4904 or 800-657-5826 to reserve a seat.

For more information, contact Nate Franzen (Yankton) at 605-665-4903, Gary Ambur

(Fort Pierre) at 605-945-5511, and Jayson Plamp (Mitchell) at 605-995-7912.

ABOUT FIRST DAKOTA

First Dakota National Bank was founded in 1872 and holds the first bank charter issued in Dakota Territory. It has 18 full-service banking locations in 13 South Dakota cities. It also has five loan production offices throughout South Dakota and Nebraska.

